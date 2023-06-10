Edo Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Father-In-Law Places Bounty On Suspect

A bereaved father, Samuel Adun, has offered to pay N100,000 to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of his son-in-law, identified simply as Inuaghata.

Inuaghata alleged to have murdered his pregnant wife, Osaretin.

Adun told journalists in Benin on Friday that his daughter had three children for the suspect.

He noted that he was informed that his daughter was murdered by her husband, adding that Inuaghata had gone into hiding since May 24 when the incident happened.

He said, “I hail from Orhionmwon Local Government Area. My daughter was killed by her husband. She was 23 years old. The incident happened at Egba on May 24.

“I do not understand the problem they had that led to the killing of my daughter. I was called that my daughter was killed. He used a knife to slit her throat; she was pregnant when she was killed. I want the boy arrested.

“I will give anybody N100,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect. The boy had not formally married my daughter. His parents are both dead. I have called his brother that he ran away after killing my daughter.”

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the matter had not been brought to his attention.