Nigerian Student Stabbed To Death In Canada

Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, a 28-year-old Nigerian studying in Canada has been stabbed to death during a fight in a Scarborough plaza in Canada.

According to the Toronto Police on Tuesday, the sad incident happened in the Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East area shortly after 7 p.m on Sunday evening.

“Information was received that two individuals had been fighting in the plaza. One of them had some serious injuries that required an emergency run to a local hospital.

“Unfortunately, one person has succumbed to their injuries. The victim in this matter has not yet been identified as the investigation is ongoing.”

According to a report by CP24, Ifeanyichukwu Oseke died on the way to the hospital and the incident is now being treated as a homicide.

Police further stated that the suspect was seen fleeing the area with another person, but no descriptions have been released.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward, as the plaza was busy at the time of the incident.

“It was very populated at the time and we understand there was a number of people that actually had seen this event,” Police said, adding that police believe it to be an isolated incident, and that there’s no risk to public safety.

When asked about the weapon used in the stabbing, the police said it appears to have been an “edged weapon” of some kind.

Police are urging business owners in the area to check their security footage in the morning for anything that could assist with the homicide investigation.

The unnamed suspect is described by police as a man with medium-length dark hair, wearing a light-coloured tank top, pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.