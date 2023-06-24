“Nigerians Please Relax”— Okonjo-Iweala Gives Reason For Not Posting Tinubu

The Director General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has given the reason why she allegedly snubbed President Bola Tinubu in her social media post earlier.

Recall that Okonjo-Iweala via her Twitter page, posted some photos of herself and other world leaders at the Paris Global Financial Summit and photograph of herself with Tinubu was missing.

She wrote: “At a panel in the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris addressing the issue of the role of trade and trade policy in fighting climate change, poverty and inequality. With @Lagarde @MathiasCormann @LaurenceTubiana @IFADPresident @rajshah Sultan Al Jaber @DrTedros @JuttaUrpilainen and Nathalie Delapalme #NewGlobalFinancingPact.

“More images from the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema”

Meanwhile, this development triggered mixed reactions as some political loyalist claimed her post was an insult on President Tinubu, for her to recognize and share photos with the other Presidents while refusing to post the pictures she had with the Nigerian leader.

Following the backlash, the former finance minister in a new post, shared photos of herself and the Nigerian president exchanging pleasantries at the summit.

Speaking about the backlash via her Twitter handle on Saturday, Okonjo-Iweala clarified that she posted photos in the order received by her accompanying staff and colleagues.

She, however, expressed disappointment with the attacks against her by Nigerians, saying that it shows the depth of polarization in our society.

She said: “Nigerians please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly shows the depth of polarization in our society. I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country not attack!”