Nigeria’s Tallest Man, Afeez Agoro Dies At 48

Popular reality TV star and actor, Afeez Agoro Oladimiji, widely recognised as the tallest man in Nigeria, is dead.

The 48 years old died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday night after a prolonged sickness.

The news of his death was made known on Thursday, in a tweet by popular Twitter influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke.

Announcing Agoro’s death, Adegoke tweeted; “Nigerian tallest man Afeez Agoro Oladimeji is dead after suffering from prolonged sickness.”

Residents of Akoka/Bariga community have started to send in their tributes.

The chairman Akoka CDA, Segun Adesanya also confirmed his demise.

He said: “Afeez Agoro lives on community road and it’s sad we lost a promising young man. May his soul rest in peace.”

Before his death, Oladimeji, whose height is 2.25 metres (7 ft 4 in), born in Sabo Yaba, Lagos State, had been bedridden for the past 8 months.