NYSC Denies Releasing Mobilisation Timetable For 2023/2024

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has refuted reports by some online media, quoting dates for the 2023 activities of the scheme, including a mobilisation workshop and upload of senate-approved results for the next batch of corps members.

In a statement signed by the Director Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa on Sunday, the Management of the scheme described such reports as “fake and misleading” while urging parents, prospective corps members, and corps-producing institutions to disregard such information, as it did not emanate from the NYSC.

The statement also stated that the proper calendar for NYSC’s activities would be made public at the appropriate time, through proper media channels, and enjoined members of the public to completely disregard the reports.

Part of the statement reads “The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to fake and misleading online information quoting dates for the 2023 NYSC activities like Pre-Mobilisation Workshop, Post-Mobilisation Workshop, Uploading of Senate Approved result lists, among others.

“Management hereby wishes to inform Members of the public, especially students, parents and guardians including the Corps Producing Institutions across the country that the information did not emanate from NYSC as it represents only the imagination of the writer.

“Consequent upon the above, the approved dates for the 2023 Mobilization activities would be made public at the appropriate time, through this medium and other media channels including all NYSC Social Media platforms. Members of the public are advised to ignore the baseless information in its entirety.”