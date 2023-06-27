Osimhen Beats Salah, Mahrez To Win Best African Award

Napoli and Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has won the Best African Player award ahead of Treble winner Riyadh Mahrez and Mohammed Salah at the Ghana Football Awards.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that it’s the first time Osimhen will be winning the award.

Recall that the 24-year-old scored 31 goals in all competitions last season to help Napoli win the Serie A title for the first time in over three decades.

The Super Eagles forward’s best season as a professional player has seen him bags various awards and break records, with his latest coming from the award ceremony in Ghana.

READ MORE: Victor Osimhen ‘Mobbed’ As He Visits His Primary School In Lagos

Osimhen, in a video online, thanked the organisers for the award and promised to make Africa proud.

The video was posted on the official Twitter account of the Ghana Football Awards.

“It is a great privilege for me to win this award, it’s really a great honour. Thank you to those who voted for me and the support. Major thanks to the organisers of Ghana Football Awards for their love and support also, I appreciate you all for this recognition.

“I will keep making Africa proud, thank you all and God bless you,” he said.

The striker’s brilliant season also saw him win the top scorer award with 26 goals and also went further to break the former World Player of the Year George Weah’s long-time record as the African with the highest number of goals in Serie A history.