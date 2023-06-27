Zlatan Ibile Puts Verified Twitter Account With 1.4m Followers Up For Sale

Popular Nigerian singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has sparked mixed reactions on social media after deciding to sell his Twitter account.

He made this disclosure on Sunday via his verified Twitter account.

The artiste simply wrote; “Twitter account for sale”

The ‘Lagos Anthem’ singer has over 1.4 million followers on his Twitter account, which he started in March 2011.

Zlatan did not give any reason for his decision, but it left supporters wondering if something had happened or if he was joking.

Some of his followers, on the other hand, chose to indulge him by requesting his account number and attempting to bargain the price.

See post below: