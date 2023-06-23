Victor Osimhen ‘Mobbed’ As He Visits His Primary School In Lagos

Popular Nigerian professional footballer and Seria A Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, visited his primary school in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos.

Osimhen, who lived in Olusosun, a neighborhood near Oregun attended Olusosun Primary School in the Ikeja area of the state.

It was gathered that the striker went to his former classroom, saw his old teacher, and took pictures with the present students of the school.

According to Osimhen via his Instagram page, he wrote, “Oregun, thank you for the warm welcome. I sincerely appreciate all the love and support.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that the Napoli sensational striker had an outstanding season in Italian League.

Napoli won their first Serie A title in 33 years after they drew 1-1 with Udinese at Dacia Arena to spark jubilant celebrations back in Naples.

The club last won the league in 1990 with a Diego Maradona-inspired side adding to their first title three years earlier.

Osimhen smashed in a 52nd-minute equaliser after Sandi Lovric had given Udinese a shock lead.

The Super Eagles forward was named the best striker in the Italian top flight for the 2022–23 season.