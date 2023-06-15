‘Political Prisoners’: Release Emefiele, Bawa, Don’t Be Lawless Like Buhari — Adeyanju To Tinubu

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to release suspended and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele as well as suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, furthered that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration should not be lawless like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

The public affairs commentator who stressed that Emefiele and Bawa should not be held as political prisoners, said both men should not be detained without trial.

Adeyanju via Twitter on Thursday wrote: “The DSS must release Emefiele and Bawa or charge them to court. The era of political prisoners should be gone forever.

“The Tinubu government should not be a lawless one like that of Buhari where people are detained unconstitutionally without trial.”

Recall that Tinubu had suspended Emefiele over the weekend and the DSS picked him up for investigations. He’s still held by the secret police as investigation into his activities while in office continues.

Similarly, the president suspended Bawa from office last night and was immediately invited by the DSS.