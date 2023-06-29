Pregnancy Scandal: “Allow My Oga’s Name To Rest” – Israel DMW Begs Nigerians

Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW has appealed to Nigerians on behalf of his boss.

He begged Nigerians to stop dragging Davido’s name over his pregnancy scandal on social media.

Recall that Anita Brown, a US-based Model, recently accused the DMW Boss of impregnating her, claiming she was unaware of his marital status.

Another French lady named Ivanna Bay, also alleged that Davido impregnated her.

Following these allegations, many social media users expressed disappointment in the singer, owing to the fact he is married to Chioma Rowland.

Reacting, Isreal DMW, on Thursday, took to his Instagram page, made a public appeal to those criticizing his boss over the allegations.

Begging Nigerians, Israel DMW wrote, “Am specially begging everyone with God Almighty to please allow oga’s name to rest. Enough is enough. Thanks.”

See post below: