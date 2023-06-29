Side Chick Allegedly Stabs Married Man To Death In Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have reportedly arrested a young lady, identified simply as Alice, for allegedly stabbing her married lover, Ayinde Isreal, to death in Itori Ewekoro area of the state.

According to InstaBlog9ja, Isreal’s wife travelled with their one-year-old child for the Ileya celebration and he took advantage of their absence to invite his side chick home.

However, they got into an argument and she allegedly stabbed him to death with a knife on Tuesday evening, June 27.

A source who spoke to InstaBlog9ja said, “The guy is a married man and his wife went to his family’s house to celebrate Ileya and he brought his side chick to his matrimonial home the same day his wife left.

“He and the side chick had issues and the girl stabbed him on his neck. We took him to two hospitals before he gave up.

“The girl is currently at Ifo police station, here in Ogun state.”