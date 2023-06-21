Sowore Details Campaign Expenses, Challenges 2023 Candidates To Do Same

Omoyele Sowore, the February 25 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Tuesday, released the breakdown of his Party’s election campaign expenses.

The pro-democracy campaigner through a statement from the Sowore Political Action Committee (SPAC), therefore, tasked other presidential candidates to make their campaign funding sources and expenses public.

“In line with the best campaign practice and the spirit of accountability as we hold dear in the African Action Congress (AAC), the Sowore Political Action Committee (SPAC) has released the final breakdown of the 2023 presidential election campaign donations, sources of funding and expenditure.

“Recall that the committee gave monthly updates during the campaign and this is not the first time the committee will be releasing a breakdown such as this.

“In 2019, the AAC candidate also released a complete breakdown of campaign expenses, the first recorded in the history of electioneering campaign in Nigeria’s history.

“The Sowore presidential campaign organisation, then in a novel manner released detailed accounts of money received and spent, which was published on major dailies in the country,” the statement read.

According to SPAC, for the February 25 polls over N40 million was generated by the AAC candidate for the campaign while N38 million naira was received as donations, and the candidate provided N1.8m from his personal funds.

In the 2019 election, a published report showed that the Sowore campaign had an income of N157,884,936.98 and an expenditure of N157,805,799.40, leaving a closing balance of N79,137.28.