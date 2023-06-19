Tinubu Meets Dangote, Bill Gates Behind Closed-Doors In Aso Rock

The Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and American billionaire, Bill Gates on Monday paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that Dangote, last week disclosed to the media that he and Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, are scheduled to meet President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

He made the revelation after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Presidential Vila on Friday.

Dangote, while addressing State House correspondents, said that: “I did not come to do much. I only came to inform the President about our visit with Microsoft co-founder and my friend Bill Gates. We will both see the President on Monday when we come together.”

The visit is part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to working closely with communities and leaders to support innovation.