“My Husband Has Watery Sperm” – Woman Seeks Divorce After Two Months Of Marriage

A housewife, Salamat Suleiman, has reportedly filed for divorce after two months of marriage, due to her husband’s health issues.

The complainant told a court in Ilorin, Kwara State, that she noticed that her husband had watery sperm. She then pleaded for the court to dissolve the marriage, saying that she is tired of the relationship.

The respondent agreed that he has health issues, but insisted that the wife also have health challenge.

He, however, said that he still loved his wife and pleaded with the court to grant him time to settle the misunderstanding.

The presiding Judge, AbdulQadir Umar, told the wife to have an open mind and seek for medical assistance for their health challenges.

The judge advised the wife to allow a second chance in the relationship, pointing out that all marriages have their challenges.

The court adjourned the case to August 28, for a report of settlement or continuation of the hearing.