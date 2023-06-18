Taraba Man Macheted To Death In His Bedroom

A man has reportedly been hacked to death in his house, during the early hours of Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Nyivu, a community in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The latest incident comes two days after a yet to be identified driver was shot dead along Takum-Mararaba Road of the state.

READ ALSO: 30-Year-Old Woman Stabs 12-Year-Old Girl In Rivers

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the Sunday incident said the victim was macheted to death in his bedroom.

He said that the command has commenced an investigation, adding that detectives will work round the clock to unravel the circumstances surrounding the gruesome killing.

Usman urged the people of the community with useful information on the perpetrators not to hesitate to reach out to the command.

A member of the victim’s family, who also confirmed the brutal killing, said the suspects found their way to the room while they were asleep.