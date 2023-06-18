Police Arrest Two Suspected Car Thieves In Delta, Recover Six Vehicles

The Delta State Police Command has arrested two suspected car snatchers who specialise in snatching vehicles from motorists in Warri and its environs.

The suspects, Phillip Ekugbe and Onome Erikefe, are both from Ekpan, a community in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

Also recovered from the suspects were 74 vehicle tyres, 16 vehicle engines, eight gearboxes, 15 motor batteries, and two motorcycle engines.

READ ALSO: 65-Year-Old Native Doctor Arraigned For Taking Over Orphan’s N10m Property In Anambra

In addition, the police also recovered from the suspects seven suspected stolen vehicles.

The vehicles recovered from the suspects include four Toyota Corollas (with registration numbers AJ 638 EFR, DU 60 LSR, WWR 799 AE, and KSF 758 DC), a Toyota Carina (WW 748 SL), and an unregistered Nissan car.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident saying “Suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.”