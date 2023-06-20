Tinubu: ‘Peter Obi Go Dey Court For Eight Years’ – Comedian Akpororo

Popular comedian, Bowoto Tanimola, popularly known as Akpororo, has taunted the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who is currently in court over the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

During a recent performance, Akpororo inquired of his audience: “Peter Obi still they go court, abi?”

The crowd, having responded, “Yes,” Akpororo added that: “He go still dey go court for eight years.

“E say e dey go court. That court na eight years,” he said in pidgin.

Recall that Peter Obi and the Labour Party have filed suits challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, who was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The case is however still ongoing at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

See Video Below

https://twitter.com/DavidsOffor/status/1670793228419842048?