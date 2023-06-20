How Movie Producers Tried To Take Advantage My Body – Bimbo Ademoye

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has recounted how movie producers wanted to exploit her curvaceous physique during the early stages of her career.

The thespian said filmmakers wanted her to play slutty roles in movies because of her sexy body but she declined.

She disclosed this in a recent interview with Sun Newspaper.

READ ALSO: You’re Frustrating My Life-Actress Bimbo Ademoye Accuses Instagram

The comic actress said it was Uduak Isong who first gave her the opportunity to showcase her talent and since then her career has been flourishing.

She said, “Everybody wanted to make use of my body. Everybody wanted me to play the sexy secretary or the girl that snatched someone’s husband, or the one that snatched the other person’s boyfriend.

“But it was Uduak Isong that took a chance on me. She gave me a role different from what I was used to and since then, it has been amazing. People started calling me to come and act this comedy role, come and feature in this and that. It has really been very wonderful since then.”