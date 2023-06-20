Chef Dammy Publicly Solicits Funds From Fans To Hire Bodyguards (Video)

Nigerian Chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy has taken to social media to seek financial assistance from her fans, in order to hire bodyguards.

Chef Dammy came into limelight after she attempted to cook for 120 hours in a bid to break the Guinness World Record for individual longest cooking hours held by Hilda Baci.

In a video that circulated on social media, the 22-year-old chef was seen pleading for help from her followers.

She claims that in order to protect herself, she needs to employ soldiers.

Watch video below: