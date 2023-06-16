We Warned Buhari About Bawa But He Refused To Listen – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Tinubu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has commended President Bola Tinubu over the removal of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Recall that in one of his measures to restore sanity in public institutions, Tinubu suspended Bawa from office earlier in the week.

Godwin Emefiele was earlier suspended as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking via a statement, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu, insisted that Tinubu’s move was heartwarming adding that it would restore sanity to the anti-graft agency.

