NJC Constitutes Committees To Investigate Petitions Against Judicial Officers

The National Judicial Council (NJC) says it has empaneled seven committees to probe petitions written against judicial officers.

Soji Oye, NJC’s Director of Information, in a statement on Friday, said the decision was reached during meetings held on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Oye, the council considered reports from various investigation committees and preliminary complaints assessment committees, on petitions written against 33 judicial officers from the Court of Appeal and State High Courts.

The Council, he said, agreed with recommendations to empanel investigation committees against serving judges of different states.

READ ALSO: NJC Reinstates Ekiti Judge After 16 Years Of Suspension

“Petition against the remaining judicial officers were either dismissed for lack of merit, lack of diligent prosecution, withdrawal of the petition, being subjudice and for the subject judge having retired from service,” the statement reads.

A policy barring judicial officers from switching from high courts to the customary courts of appeal and vice versa was also initiated by the Council.

Moreso, the council furthered that the only exception is when a new customary court of appeal is established in a State.

“Judges who indicate interest to go to the customary court of appeal will be allowed to proceed.

“Once established, the candidates for the headship of the court must be drawn from that court only, even if all the judges of the court are junior to their counterparts in other courts,” the Council said.