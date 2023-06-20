Wike’s Thanksgiving Unacceptable Unless He Repents — Atiku’s Aide

Media Aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, says the thanksgiving of Nyesom Wike, immediate past governor of Rivers state, is not acceptable to God until he repents.

Recall on Sunday, a service was held at the St. Peters Anglican Church in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers where Wike thanked God for escaping death twice during his time as the State’s Governor.

However, in a statement on Monday, Shaibu said Wike should go for confession of how he “badly” governed Rivers state instead of thanking God.

“Governor Wike ought to be doing confessions rather than thanksgiving.

Psalm 51:17 says God does not despise a broken spirit and a contrite heart,” he said.

“His thanksgiving cannot be acceptable to God unless there is first repentance.”

He added that, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his ally, Wike, should concentrate on working for the people.

“Governor Makinde should, however, focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo.

“He is the only G5 member who currently holds political office. The other four are jobless spent forces who are running helter-skelter seeking appointment and protection from the EFCC,” he said.