10th Senate: Akpabio Names Bamidele, Ndume, Umahi, Asiru Principal Officers

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, announced four principal officers for the majority in the 10th Senate.

The new officers are Opeyemi Bamidele representing Ekiti State Central as Senate Leader, Dave Umahi representing Ebonyi South as Deputy Senate Leader, Ali Ndume representing Borno South as Chief Whip and Lola Ashiru as Deputy Chief Whip who represents Kwara South.

Akpabio who said the choice of the principal officers was by consensus also announced the names of minority principal officers.

They are Senator Simon Davou (Plateau North) as Minority Leader, Oyewunmi Olarere (Osun West) as Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokeocha (Abia Central) as Minority Whip, Rufai Hanga (Kano Central) as Deputy Minority Whip.