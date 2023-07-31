31 Suspects Arrested As Lagos Taskforce Raids Black Spots In Oshodi, Ilupeju, Mushin

No fewer than thirty-one criminal suspects were arrested on Saturday morning when the Lagos State Taskforce raided black spots in the Oshodi, Ilupeju and Mushin areas of the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen shortly after the exercise, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said the raid was necessary to purge the Metropolis of criminal elements who engage in nefarious activities at odd hours of the day.

According to him, the suspects had been waiting to prey on gull­ible Lagosians by lurking in the shadows at garages and bus stops.

Jejeloye stressed that raiding black spots and criminal hideouts is an effective policing tactic that has produced fruitful results over time.

“We carry out these raids periodically to curb incidents of traffic robbery, pick­pocketing and purse snatch­ing which usually occur at late night and early hours in the morning. We will carry out more raids and utilize other strategies to ensure that criminal elements have no comfort in the State,” Jejeloye said.

Jejeloye also said before being charged in court, the suspected criminals who had been arrested would un­dergo screening.

He issued a warning to anyone engaging in such un­lawful activity, telling them to stop doing so or face the long arm of the law.