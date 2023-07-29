Two Injured As Security Personnel Attack Shiites’ Members, Arrest Others In Abuja

Operatives of the Nigerian security forces, including soldiers and Police personnel on Friday in Abuja, dispersed some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as “Shiites” during the Ashura procession.

It was gathered that the group embarked on their rally from Banex Plaza shortly after the Juma’at service to commemorate Ashura but they were abruptly dispersed by armed security operatives who fired teargas canisters and live ammunition to disperse them.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the security agents who had been trailing the group, confronted the protesters with placards and flags at Wuse market and injured two members.

However, the incident led to crisis at Wuse Market when the protesters, passersby and commercial motorists escaped for safety following the gunshots in the air.

The Spokesperson of the movement, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa who confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters said that two of their members sustained injuries while many were arrested.

In a statement issued by Abdullahi, read, “Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe, Miduguri, Yobe, amongst others held the Ashura Procession and went peacefully except Abuja where a team of security forces opened fire on the members.

“Two People sustained fractures on their legs as a result of gunshots while some suffered injuries from teargas and many were arrested.

“The procession started immediately after the Juma’at Prayer from Banex Plaza and we moved towards the Wuse market; the mourners were chanting slogans mentioning Imam Hussain (as) and the tragedy of Karbala at the same time distributing press release which explains why they were on the street today.

“At the point of dispersion in front of the Wuse Market, the security forces arrived and opened fire after shooting many teargas canisters which made the whole place smoky and unbearable to the people around.”