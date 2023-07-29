Skit Maker Nasboi Breaks Down In Tears As He Loses Only Brother

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Lawal Michael Nasiru, better known as Nasboi has lost his only brother to death.

The comedian announced the sudden death of his brother on Saturday morning via his social media accounts.

Nasboi revealed that his only brother who passed away on Friday night was only 20 years old.

“Lost my only brother to the cold hands of death last night. He was only 20. I pray God brings me out of this,” the comedian painfully stated.

