72-Year-Old Man Suffering From Several Diseases Shoots Self In Osun

Kareem Aderemi, a 72-year-old resident of Ede, was on Monday confirmed to have committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun at his apartment in Osun State.

The State Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kehinde Adeleke, who disclosed this, stated that the deceased suffered from various sicknesses, including partial blindness.

Adeleke said, “On July 10, 2023, around 12.50pm, at Alapo’s compound, Ede, Ede North LGA, one Kareem Aderemi, 72, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on the lower jaw with a local barrel.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that late Aderemi had been battling with Parkinson’s disease and partial eye problems without adequate care. We learnt he had been living alone for some months before he allegedly committed suicide.

“It is pertinent to state that late Aderemi had a licensed barrel, and he had always been with his barrel since he partially lost his sight. But no one knew he had a cartridge with which he used to kill himself.”

According to her, the police had retrieved and taken custody of the gun used to commit the act.