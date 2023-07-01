Afrocan Qualifier: D’Tigers Suffer Defeat To Guinea

Nigerian senior national Basketball team D’Tigers, began their campaign for a spot in the finals of the 2023 AfroCan Basketball Championship on Friday with a 65-62 defeat to Guinea in the second game of Match Day 1.

The Nigerian side under the management of coach Ogoh Odaudu arrived in Abidjan on Thursday ahead of the competition.

The team faced Guinea who have earlier arrived and settled down well before the match on Friday.

It was gathered that D’Tigers largely dominated by the home-based players, started the game strongly and won the opening quarter 20-14 but the Guineans took over the game since then clinching the second quarter 11-22.

The French-speaking country continued their dominance with victory in the 3rd quarter 18-13 and later the game up with a win in the last quarter and secure a 65-62 win over Nigeria.

Meanwhile, D’Tigers will have another opportunity to redeem their image when they face Benin Republic on Saturday in their second game.

The 2023 AfroCan final championship has been scheduled to hold in July in Angola.