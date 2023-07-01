Daniel Bwala Mocks Buhari For Relocating To London For Rest

Daniel Bwala, a media aide to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has berated former President Muhammadu Buhari over his relocation to London.

Information Nigeria had reported that, Garba Shehu, ex-media aide to Buhari, said the former President left his hometown in Daura, Katsina State for London due to the nature of visitors trooping in to visit him.

Shehu said, “He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself, but realizing that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made.”

However, in reaction via Twitter, Bwala wondered if the former president would be able to avoid visitors while in London.

“JAPA, JAPATOLOGY SYNDROME. He said he JAPA to London from Daura because visitors won’t let him rest; as if visitors don’t visit him in London. You simply wasted 8 years given to you to change your country.

“And some lazy ass legislators want to legislate stopping Nigerians from japa to find where they too can rest without visitors disturbing them. #japatology,” he tweeted.