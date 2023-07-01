Falana Tasks DSS To Speed Up Investigation, Arraign Bawa, Emefiele

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to speed up the investigation into the cases involving the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa and the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that Emefiele was arrested on June 10 over allegations of terrorism financing, Bawa was quizzed by the secret services over allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Meanwhile, Falana, during an interview on Channels Television urged the DSS to take Emefiele and Bawa to court if they possess incriminating evidence against them.

He suggested that their ongoing detention does not reflect the proper execution of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

In a bid to prevent legal loopholes from being exploited, the prominent attorney is encouraging the Nigerian government to handle these cases in accordance with the law.

Falana said, “Investigations should be speedily conducted, more so where allegations are made. I do not expect any delay in the investigation of the very serious allegation that has been made,” he stated.

“In the case of Emefiele, the State Security Services last year alleged his involvement in terrorism financing. Please, quickly do something about that. With respect to money laundering and other offences, take them to the appropriate agencies of government.

“In the case of Mr Bawa, we haven’t been told the offences he committed. I cannot speak very confidently with respect to the gentleman except to ask the government or the agencies involved to speed up an investigation and have them arraigned if they are indicted.”