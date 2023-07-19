Akon Picks His Favourite Between Davido And Burna Boy

Senegalese-American singer, Akon, has picked a favourite between Davido and Burna Boy.

Featuring on the Drink Champs podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, Akon was asked to choose between Davido and Burna Boy and without wasting time, he picked Davido.

Akon said his choice of Davido was because he is a “beast.”

He said the ‘Unavailable’ crooner deserves more credits than he is receiving.

He said, “Oh! I will probably go with Davido. Oh! David, that kid right there is a beast. He is the beast.

“He is another one I think that deserves more flowers than he’s received.”

