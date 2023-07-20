Amotekun Arrests 80-Year-Old Ekiti Man, 4 Others For Vandalism

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has paraded 80-year-old man, Pa Michael Fatokun and 60-year-old Oladosu for allegedly vandalising equipment belonging to the water cooperation in the Okemesi Ekiti area of the state.

The Corps Commandant, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd.), who paraded the suspects on Wednesday, said Michael and Oladosu were arrested by Amotekun operatives at Okemesi Ekiti while allegedly vandalising equipment belonging to the state water corporation.

He said the corps operatives also arrested three suspects for allegedly breaking into a residential house in the Tinuola area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Komolafe said the suspects, 26-year-old Rufai, 30-year-old Ibrahim and 30-year-old Yahaya, were apprehended with the support of residents of the area.

“Our operatives, in the early hours of Tuesday, received a distress call from a member of the public that some suspected vandals had broken into a residential house in the area and vandalised a pumping machine installed in one of the houses in the area, following which they went into action,” he said.

The corps commandant said the suspects would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He urged residents of the state not to hesitate in giving relevant information that would assist the corps in its operations and as well assist in ridding the state of criminal activities.