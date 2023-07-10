APC Postpones NEC Meeting Over Tinubu’s Emergence As ECOWAS Chair

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its national caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings by one week.

Information Nigeria understands that the meetings which were initially scheduled to hold on July 10 and 11 will now take place on July 18 and 19.

While the national caucus gathering will hold at the presidential villa, party leaders will converge on Transcorp Hilton for the NEC sit-down the next day.

Iyiola Omisore, national secretary of APC, on Sunday, said the meetings were postponed because of the schedule of President Bola Tinubu who has just been elected as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“Members of the national caucus and national executive committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively.

“The postponement is necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“Inconveniences are regretted,” Omisore said in a statement.