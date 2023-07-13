Asset Recovery Not Witch Hunt, Ortom Did Same In 2015 – Gov. Alia

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, revealed on Wednesday that he is not after his predecessor, Samuel Ortom, but focused on good governance and service to the people.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi, the State’s capital.

Information Nigeria understands that Terver Akase, a media aide to Ortom and the State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bemgba Iortyom, accused Alia of harassing and witch-hunting the former Governor, Ortom.

According to Alia, the Assets Recovery Committee inaugurated on June 22 was not to witch hunt anyone, but to recover government property sold and kept in the wrong hands.

While maintaining he does not have time for trivialities he said: “Ortom was not and has never been the target, as his aide and the publicity secretary of his party would want the Benue people to believe in a bid to curry public sympathy.

“The discovery and recovery of numerous vehicles at a private building within the state capital by the committee is an indication that they have truly swung into action.

“In fact, all patriotic Benue citizens should be happy, and must commend the Committee for daring to carry out the assignment given to them by the government without fear or favour,” Alia said.

The Governor furthered that committees of this nature were not new in the State, adding that Ortom did the same in 2015 and allegedly recovered items from individuals.

“But one thing is sure. Benue people were surprised to see the number of cars recovered at a property belonging to someone they once held in trust,” he said.

He added that the people of Benue witnessed a regime characterised by broad day rape of their commonwealth.

“We witnessed a regime that supervised broad-day robbery and rape of our common patrimony. Let it be made abundantly clear that the old order is gone, and gone for good.

“The good thing is that the discovery and retrieval of more Benue assets currently in the wrong hands will provide the right ground for accountability in the Alia-led administration in the state,” he added.

The Assets Recovery Committee, on Tuesday, also raided a private automobile workshop company and recovered over 20 exotic cars from it.