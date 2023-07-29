BBNaija All Stars: Ike Advices Mercy To Date Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ike Onyema, has given his estranged lover, Mercy Eke, the go-ahead to date Whitemoney.

He gave the advice on Saturday after she sought his opinion on which of the male housemates she should date.

He initially discouraged her from dating either Cross or Kiddwaya but approved when she suggested Whitemoney.

Ike then went ahead to say she would benefit “food and peace of mind” from dating Whitemoney.

