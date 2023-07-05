Court Remands Man For Allegedly Sodomising 14-Year-Old Boy In Adamawa

A 45-year-old man, Sani Salihu, has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy in Adamawa State.

The court presided over by Magistrate Alheri Ishaku Salihu, heard that Salihu, of Jippu Jam in Yola South LGA, lured the boy into a nearby bush, threatened him with a pair of scissors, and abused him sexually.

During the defendant’s arraignment, the police prosecutor, Inspector Zakka Musa, claimed that Salihu, a businessman, penetrated the boy through the anus on June 24, 2023, after brandishing the scissors he threatened to use if he refused.

The boy’s father, a resident of Modire Ward of Yolde Pate in Yola South LGA, reported the incident to the police on June 27, 2023.

The defendant, who was charged with a ‘unnatural offence’ under Section 263 of the penal code, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate adjourned the case to 20th July, 2023, for further mention, and asked that the defendant be remanded.

The order followed an application by the prosecutor to enable him to duplicate the case file and transmit it to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

In a related development, the Magistrate Court has summarily convicted and sentenced Sani Salihu to two years imprisonment for a different offence.

He was handed the jail term and given option of a N100,000 fine after he was convicted for the offence of resistance to his lawful arrest over his initial alleged offence.

He was accused of attempting to escape while being taken to Yolde Pate Correctional Centre by Inspector Ahmed Mohammed of the CID on July 3, 2023, when he was first arraigned in court.

Inspector Zakka Musa told the court that the convict jumped out of the tricycle in which he was being conveyed at Yolde Pate and attempted to escape but he was re-arrested by the officer after a long pursuit.