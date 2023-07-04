“Davido No Longer My Unborn Child’s Father, We Don’t Want Him In Our Lives, He’s Dead To Us” – Anita Brown

Anita Brown, an American lady who accused popular Nigerian singer, Davido of impregnating her, has said the singer is no longer the father of her unborn child.

According to her, the Afrobeats crooner is “dead” to her and her unborn child.

The Onlyfan star warned those harassing her via phone calls to desist from doing so, stressing that she has moved on.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Anita wrote, “I wish y’all would stop calling my phone

“DAVIDO is not my child’s father. We don’t want him in my life or my child’s life.

“HE DIED! Please get over it & move on PLEASE! Leave us alone.”

In another post, she revealed that her unborn child has gotten another father.

She tweeted, “Y’all are delusional.

“WE DON’T CARE FOR DAVIDO. I’M IN THE UNITED STATES. I’M TOP 5.

“It’s annoying now. Nobody wants to hear about David. This is old news.

“My baby got a new dad already.”