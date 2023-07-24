Driver Arrested For Crushing Policeman To Death At Ondo Check Point

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a driver who crushed a policeman to death at a checkpoint along the Benin-Owo Expressway at the Ifon area of Ose Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

According to the police, the driver whose identity is yet to be revealed, allegedly hit the cop who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Thed was then arrested by the men of the Nigeria Army at Sobe in Edo State.

The command also denied an earlier report that the cop was killed by some suspected kidnappers on the expressway.

READ ALSO: Ogun Tribunal: Police Fled When Thugs Invaded Polling Unit – Witness

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the death of the police officer, declared that it was a case of hit and run, not kidnapping.

She said, “A suspected vehicle, while the police were trying to stop the driver, he didn’t stop. So, our officers were alerted on the highway but on getting to a particular place around ifon, the driver swerved and hit an ASP and the officer died immediately.

“The driver, was, however, pursued and fortunately for us he (driver) was arrested by the military men at Sobe in Edo State.”