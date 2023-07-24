Ezekwesili Reacts To Alleged Mass Burial For 103 #EndSARS Victims, Says Leaders Have Reduced Dignity Of Human Life To Zero

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, has demanded an urgent response from the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over a document circulating online concerning the controversial EndSARS protest.

Information Nigeria reports that the document had alleged that Sanwo-Olu approved the mass burial of 103 protesters who were massacred by joint forces of the Nigerian Army and the police during the October 2020 mass protest against police brutality tagged #EndSARS.

The viral document surfaced almost three years after the government had denied there was brutal killing of unarmed protesters who were waving the Nigerian flag and chanting the national anthem when the military allegedly opened fire on them at the Lekki toll gate.

Ezekwesili in a series of tweets via Twitter questioned if the Governor actually knew the State had a record of 103 dead bodies from the EndSARS shootings.

In another statement, she claimed that the nation’s public leaders have reduced the dignity of human life to zero, describing it as wicked.

She wrote, “Mr Governor of @followlasg , @jidesanwoolu , here is a document that has gone viral on social media, stating that your government procured services for mass burial of 103 corpses killed during the #EndSARS protest?

“Is this so?

“Mr Governor actually knew the State had a record of 103 dead bodies from the #EndSARS shootings?

“We need your urgent response.”

“I often shudder at the sheer number of inquisitions that Citizens would in the good future expect sensible governments at Federal and State levels to launch all over this country.

“The wickedest thing Nigeria’s variant of public leaders have done to citizens is to reduce the dignity of human life to ZERO. They shall someday surely account… if not on earth… in heaven before the Creator of Life.”