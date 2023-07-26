Federal Universities Remain Tuition-Free – Presidency Insists

The Presidency has said that despite the hike in ancillary fees at several universities nationwide, tuition remains free in Federal Universities.

This comes barely five days after Federal Unity Colleges increased the school fees for new students from N45,000 to N100,000.

This was contained in a statement titled “Federal Universities Remain Tuition-free”, signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake on Wednesday.

The Presidency declared that “For the avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free”.

While acknowledging the rise in fees in federal universities in the country, the presidency insisted that these are ancillary fees and do not affect tuition.

“We are aware that some universities have in recent weeks announced increases in the amount payable by students on sundry charges.

“However, the fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges. They are not tuition fees,” said the Presidency.

It said the authorities of these universities had explained the rationale behind these new fees, adding that the Bola Tinubu administration “remains committed to his promise of ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of the economic situation of their parents, has access to quality tertiary education.”

In addition to the Students’ Loans Scheme, under the Student Loans Bill signed into law by President Tinubu in June, which will go into implementation ahead of the next academic session in September, Alake said the Federal Government will also strengthen other mechanisms to support indigent students.

“Parts of the government’s plans to make sure all diligent students complete their education on time, notwithstanding their parents’ financial situation, include work-study, merit-based scholarships and grants,” he revealed.