“I’ll Walk Naked If Peter Obi Wins At Tribunal” – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer and entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has vowed to walk naked on the street if the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, wins at the election Tribunal.

Recall that Obi and his party, Labour Party are currently in court challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Charly Boy said he would go naked to jubilate if the former Anambra State governor wins at the Tribunal.

He wrote, “When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me, I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo.”