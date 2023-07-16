Food Security Emergency Declared By Tinubu Exposed Buhari’s Deception – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has opined that the emergency on food security declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has exposed the deception played out by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the socio-political commentator on Saturday, the rice pyramids displayed by Buhari and his closure of land borders has proven to be an exercise in futility.

Sani added that food security can’t be achieved in any country where farmers are slaughtered by terrorists and farming communities pay levies to bandits in order to survive.

“You cannot have food security in a country where farmers are slaughtered by terrorists and farming communities are forced to pay levies to Bandits. The declaration of emergency on food security exposed the deception about those rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land borders,” he wrote via Twitter.