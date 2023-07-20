“I Could’ve Been A Footballer, I Used To Play For Arsenal” – Naira Marley Reveals

Popular Nigerian Singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has revealed how he would have chosen football as a career.

According to him, he used to play for the Arsenal youth, Millwall, and Charlton, while growing up in London, United Kingdom.

Naira Marley, who was speaking about what growing up was like in the UK before he returned home, said the environment where he grew up made him adopt to the Nigerian style when he can back home.

While speaking in an interview with Cool FM Nigeria in Lagos, the singer noted how his father influenced his Yoruba language as a growing child.

He said, “What made it easy for me (to blend with Nigerian street music) is that I grew up in South-East London, Peckham to be precise. That is like small Lagos, you know what I mean?

“And all my life in England, my dad banned speaking English in the house. So, we had to speak Yoruba and all these Yoruba stuff. I still listen to Fuji. We eat African foods. Even though I’m in England, it was like I’m still in Nigeria. Yeah, it was easy for me. When I came back (to Nigeria), people didn’t really know I came from London.

“I could have been a footballer too, i used to play for Arsenal Youth, Millwall, Charlton.”