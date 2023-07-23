“I Disguised As A Woman To Escape Being Indoctrinated Into Boko Haram” – Father DMW (Video)

Nigerian comedian, Muhammadu Bashir Abdulai, popularly known as Father DMW, has narrated how he disguised as a woman to escape from his hometown, Maiduguri, Borno State, to Lagos to avoid being indoctrinated into the Boko Haram terrorist group.
He said the terrorists were on a rampage forcing and arming young men to join their group, but he escaped after disguising himself as a lady in a hijab.
Father DMW disclosed this in a recent interview with Vanzu TV.
READ ALSO: Cubana Chief Priest Asks Father DMW To Do Frog Jump For N20m (Video)
The Instagram celebrity said the terrorists slaughtered any young man who refused to join the sect.
To avoid being indoctrinated into the Boko Haram terrorist group, Father DMW had to dress up as a woman to flee from Maiduguri to Lagos.
In Lekki Lagos, he became a commercial bike rider (okada man) and found himself running errands for Davido and team.
pic.twitter.com/6nFni1fucK
— 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 23, 2023