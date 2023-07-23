“I Disguised As A Woman To Escape Being Indoctrinated Into Boko Haram” – Father DMW (Video)

Nigerian comedian, Muhammadu Bashir Abdulai, popularly known as Father DMW, has narrated how he disguised as a woman to escape from his hometown, Maiduguri, Borno State, to Lagos to avoid being indoctrinated into the Boko Haram terrorist group.

He said the terrorists were on a rampage forcing and arming young men to join their group, but he escaped after disguising himself as a lady in a hijab.

Father DMW disclosed this in a recent interview with Vanzu TV.

The Instagram celebrity said the terrorists slaughtered any young man who refused to join the sect.

He said on getting to Lagos, he became a bike rider, and his fame came through famous singer, Davido, who he ran errands for. Speaking in Pidgin English, he said, “Boko Haram dem go and kill everybody. Like me, if dem see me, they just give me gun, if I never follow them, they will now start to kill me. “When they entered, I wear hijab like woman. Do make up, put breasts, yansh, everything to escape. Because if they know say you be man, if dem commot that hijab, no be shoot dem go shoot you o, na knife dem go cut you.” Watch video below: