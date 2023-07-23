Eniola Badmus Arrests Lady Over Accusation Of Pimping Ladies To Politicians

A lady who accused popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus of connecting girls to top politicians for prostitution has been arrested.

Recall that the lady, simply identified as Oge, had days ago, in a viral video on social media, accused the actress of being a professional pimp who connects ladies to politicians for prostitution.

Reacting to the allegation in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Eniola cautioned those fabricating lies against her reputation to tread carefully.

“Trend carefully. Won ti je Badoskyy leti lol. Set Awon ko gbo nkankan. Zero answering,” Eniola wrote in Yoruba.

However, in a new development on Sunday, a video shared on Eniola Badmus tv on YouTube showed Oge in police custody at an undisclosed location.

Oge was said to have been arrested on Saturday, July 22, after the actress reported the matter to the police.

The trending video captured the troll begging Badmus for forgiveness, stressing that the viral clip was done out of desperation to pay her house rent. Speaking further, Oge said she was paid N200,000 to defame the actress.

She said: “So, one of my friends said if I should come out and talk about Miss Eniola Badmus that he was going to send me N200,000 because I told him about my rent. So that was what prompted the video in the first place.

“So I’m so sorry. I just did it because of the money. I was so desperate to pay my house rent.”

Watch video below: