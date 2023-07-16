“I Started Hustling At Age 3” – BBNaija’s Phyna

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, simply known as Phyna, has revealed that at the tender age of 3, she started serving at the restaurant of one of her aunties whom she was living with at the time.
She said her dad took her to live with his elder sister in Auchi when she was three years old.
The reality star said she had to pause her education at JSS3 after her dad had a terrible accident and she went to stay with him in the hospital for two years.
She disclosed this while featuring on the latest episode of The Nancy Isime Show, alongside her colleague, Hermes.
“I attended a federal school. I think my school fee was N14,500 then. I think that was when the hustle started. I started making meat pie, buns, I became my class Rep, I make hair. I saved as low as N50 then. We go to shows, we dance, they pay us, we share.
“After finishing school, I went to serve (NYSC). I was doing that, I had other part time jobs. I think that was when I took up hyping. I think I followed my friends to the club, I was listening to the hype guy, and I realised I can actually do what he is doing. And that was it. That was how I entered. Even after Big Brother House, some of my friends will be like, ‘Phyna, the way you are hustling, you are not hustling as if you won money at all.’ I said, money dey finish.”