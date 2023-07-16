I Never Granted Press Remarks Saying I’ll Run For Office In 2027 – Peter Obi

The February 25 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has dispelled “manipulated” reports saying he would run for presidency come 2027.

Reacting via Twitter on Saturday, Obi said he came across reports of interviews he never granted to any platform.

According to the former Anambra State Governor, Nigeria’s politics has gotten to an abysmal level where manipulation of the media space is now a trade.

He added that he will continue to speak on topical national issues through recognised news and media outfits.

“I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted.

“Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place. The other is about my reaction to prospective appointees into the federal government. Both reports are bogus.

READ ALSO: Study Igbos Apprenticeship System To Change Nigeria’s Economy – Reno Omokri Advises Tinubu

“Regrettably, our politics have sunken to this abysmal level where manipulation of the media space is now a trade. For me, I shall continue to speak on topical national issues via recognised news and media outfits. But I certainly will not concern myself with cheap distractive trolls.

“My focus and that of the Obidient Movement will not derail from the original mission of creating a new Nigeria which we believe is Possible.

“Our emphasis has never been on political positions or personal aggrandizement, but on putting the nation on the right footing and deepening our democracy by helping to elevate and empower the downtrodden in our society. That was why our messages during the electioneering campaigns were all issue-driven,” Obi said.