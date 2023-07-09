“I Stepped On Many Toes, Especially Women” – Ailing Nollywood Actor, Sule Suebebe Begs For Forgiveness (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Sule Suebebe popularly known as Suebebe has appealed to the women he offended during his youthful days.

In a video making the rounds online, the Yoruba actor sought forgiveness from the various women he dated.

In the viral video posted online by clergyman, Pastor Agbala Gabriel, Suebebe admitted that during his youthful days, he stepped on so many toes due to his wayward and lackadaisical lifestyle, especially when he was still a musician.

The emotional video captured the actor taking accountability for his past actions.

He disclosed that he married a lady abroad and they both had children together and he can’t even see them again.

Suebebe stated that he would have loved to prostrate as a way of seeking forgiveness but he can’t because of his poor health.

Apologizing to his wives and girlfriends, he asked them to forgive him and pray for him.

The veteran is currently battling health issues and can’t walk.

Watch video below: