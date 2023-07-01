“I Was Furious, Angry” – Joe Igbokwe Decries Fuel Subsidy Removal

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has cried out over his bitter experience of the fuel subsidy removal.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Igbokwe in his recent post, shared his experience of extreme frustration and anger after purchasing ₦20,000 worth of fuel, only to realized that it didn’t even fill half of his vehicle’s tank.

Igbokwue in a post via his Facebook page on Friday, said he has now disciplined himself and chooses wisely before he goes to any place.

READ MORE: June 12: I Feel Nigerians’ Pain Following Fuel Subsidy Removal – Tinubu

He wrote, “I bought 20k fuel for my 4-wheel drive and the gauge did not get to half tank. I thought the Petrol attendant cheated me. I was furious, angry. I went to another Station and it is the same. I have now disciplined myself. It is not anywhere that l go to now.”

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his inaugural speech, announced that the removal of the long time fuel subsidy, saying, ‘It is gone forever’.

However, some prominent Nigerians have also given kudos and knocks to the development, claiming that it was an insensitive attempt to put hardship on the citizens, others believed that it’s a good way to end high cost of governance, noting that the subsidy is a way some corrupt individuals looted government funds.