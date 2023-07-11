IPOB: South-East Leaders Seek FG’s Intervention Over Insecurity

As part of efforts to eradicate unrest and insecurity in the South Eastern part of Nigeria, some political leaders from the region are calling on the Federal Government to intervene in order to ensure that normalcy returns.

This is coming after a meeting of governors and elected members of the National Assembly from the region held in Abuja on Monday.

Recall that the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB have led to halt of businesses and academic in the region due to the sit-at-home order enforced on the people.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the governments in the region need the assistance of the Federal Government to address the security challenges in the region.

Leaders from the South-East from across political divides attended the meeting, which was held behind closed doors.

It was gathered that Uzodinma announced the resolution to seek the intervention of the Federal Government.

Some of the leaders in attendance were the President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and former Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige.

Beyond the sit-at-home order of the proscribed IPOB and gunmen attacks, the political leaders expressed determination to end other challenges hindering the development of the region, regardless of their political differences.